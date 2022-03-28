FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The review comes ahead of a meeting this week for outside experts to vote on the drug for ALS. The drug has been the focal point of a lobbying campaign by patients, their families and lawmakers. FDA reviewers said Monday the single study from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was “not persuasive” due to missing data, errors in enrolling patients and other problems. Additionally, regulators were not convinced by data that the company said showed the drug helped patients live six months longer.