Biden ends forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given victims of workplace sexual assault or harassment the right to seek recourse in a court of law instead of through forced arbitration proceedings. Biden on Thursday signed into law the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. The law is retroactive and frees individuals have have been bound by arbitration language to pursue legal recourse. Biden said some victims of sexual assault or harassment will want their day in court and it should be their choice. An estimated 60 million workers are bound by forced arbitration clauses.