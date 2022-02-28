What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. The speech comes at an especially challenging time for Biden as he is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.