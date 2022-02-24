Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police files lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an armed man shot in the back by Chicago police last year during a foot chase is alleging in a federal lawsuit that the city is partly responsible for his killing because there was no policy in place regarding what officers can and can’t do during such pursuits. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the family of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez that names the city, police department and the officer who killed Alvarez as defendants contends the city should have had a foot-chase policy. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for a policy to be created but such a policy has not been finalized. Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern declined to comment on the lawsuit.