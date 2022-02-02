With one senator absent, Biden and Democrats’ agenda at risk

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ fragile hold on the Senate majority has become even more tenuous with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján. Word of the senator’s stroke sent shock waves through the party. Luján’s office says he is expected to make a full recovery. But how long the senator will be out is uncertain. With Luján’s absence, Democrats no longer have full working control of the evenly split Senate unless they pick up votes from Republicans. Already some routine confirmation proceedings have ground to a halt, threatening President Joe Biden’s potential Supreme Court nominee and already lagging legislative agenda.