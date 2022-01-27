Family clarifies no ‘Picasso NFT’ is set to be sold online

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Pablo Picasso’s family is not selling a digital asset linked to one of his works after all. After a granddaughter and great-grandson of the artist trumpeted the upcoming sale, lawyers for the family say his heirs have not authorized the launch of any such “Picasso NFT.” An intra-family disagreement has cropped up over it. Marina Picasso and her son Florian Picasso showed a ceramic work to The Associated Press this week in Geneva that they said was a piece by the Spanish great that would be linked to a “non-fungible asset” being sold online.