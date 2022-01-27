Appeals court mulls arguments on South Carolina abortion law

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An appellate court has heard arguments in Planned Parenthood’s challenge to South Carolina’s new abortion law, with attorneys for the state arguing the nonprofit doesn’t have legal standing to bring the case. Attorneys for the state and Planned Parenthood presented arguments virtually Thursday before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Planned Parenthood sued last year as Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the new law, which requires doctors to perform ultrasounds and prohibits abortions if doctors detect a so-called “fetal heartbeat.” Attorneys for the state have argued a judge shouldn’t have halted the entire law after Planned Parenthood’s challenge. Lawyers for the group say they’re on firm legal footing.