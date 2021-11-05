In Richmond, Youngkin to face ‘the Senate Democratic Alamo’

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin spent months talking to voters about his plans to roll back Democrats’ “left, liberal, progressive agenda.” When he takes office in January as Virginia’s next governor, he’ll have to talk to Senate Democrats about that. Youngkin’s victory was part of a Republican sweep on election night that saw the GOP retake Virginia’s two other statewide offices and likely flip control of the state House. But Democrats will still have a narrow majority in the Senate, where no one was up for election this year. Youngkin campaigned on a “Day One” agenda that will require legislative support to enact.