Court rules that EU laws clash with Polish Constitution

AP National News

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that some European Union laws are in conflict with Poland’s Constitution. The Constitutional Tribunal ruled Thursday that some provisions of the EU treaties and some EU court rulings go against Poland’s supreme law. Two judges dissented from the majority opinion. The ruling followed months of court proceedings in which representatives of Poland’s government, president and parliament argued that Poland’s Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland’s legal order.