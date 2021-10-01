Pakistan: Changes needed on EU plan on rights in Afghanistan

AP National News

By JAMEY KEATEN and MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Pakistan wants the European Union to revise its plan to step up human rights monitoring under the new Taliban leadership in Afghanistan in part by taking into account socio-economic concerns. The European bloc is leading an effort backed by over 40 countries at the Human Rights Council to pass a resolution next week that would, among other things, name a special rapporteur on Afghanistan, which is hoping to emerge from decades of war and instability. The rapporteur would aim to help the country uphold its international commitments on human rights and offer support to advocacy groups.