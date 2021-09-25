Swiss cast ballots on whether to allow same-sex marriage

AP National News

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss are casting final ballots in a referendum on whether same-sex couples can be allowed to marry. In-person voting was taking place on Sunday morning across the rich Alpine country to cap the latest of Switzerland’s regular referendums that give the public a direct say in policymaking. Most ballots are cast by mail, and polls close at noon local time. Switzerland’s parliament and executive Federal Council support the “Marriage for All” measure, for which the most recent voter polls showed solid backing. Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.