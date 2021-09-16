West Africans leaders to discuss Guinea’s fate post-coup

AP National News

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African regional leaders are pondering next steps to pressure Guinea’s coup leaders to agree to release the deposed president. Mediators from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS are meeting in Ghana’s capital Thursday to relay the findings from a delegation visit to Conakry. However, Ghana’s foreign minister has told journalists that the ruling junta has a number of conditions for releasing President Alpha Conde from their custody. ECOWAS already has suspended Guinea’s membership in the regional bloc and has threatened to impose sanctions if Conde is not freed. He was toppled in the Sept. 5 coup after more than a decade in power.