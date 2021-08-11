Durst says he lied to police about night wife disappeared

AP National News

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst testified at his murder trial that he has changed his mind many times, but has concluded that he didn’t actually see his wife step onto a commuter train the night she disappeared in 1982. Durst also testified that he lied to a detective when he said he called and spoke to her later that night. Durst has never been charged in the disappearance of Kathie Durst, but Los Angeles prosecutors are presenting evidence he killed her then killed best friend Susan Berman in 2000 when Berman was about to tell authorities what she knew.