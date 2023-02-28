EHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Skip to Content
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period.

EHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

