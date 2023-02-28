Court dismisses case against TotalEnergies’ Africa projects

PARIS (AP) — A French court has dismissed a case brought against TotalEnergies by activists contending that the energy company’s major oil projects in east Africa violated the human rights of the region’s inhabitants and posed environmental risks. The court said Tuesday the groups deviated from proceedings by presenting claims during a December court hearing that were “substantially different” than those made in 2019 when they initially filed their lawsuit. The six French and Ugandan activist groups said the oil extraction and pipeline projects are completely or partially impacting the lands of approximately 118,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.