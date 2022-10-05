Spain, Germany to discuss energy crisis at 1-day summit
MADRID (AP) — Leaders of Spain and Germany will meet in northwestern Spain for a one-day summit centering on Europe’s energy crisis and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their governments will attend the meeting Wednesday afternoon in the city of A Coruna. Germany’s gas supplies have been cut by its main provider Russia and the country is interested in proposals to build a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe. The two will also discuss European fiscal policies and possibly Germany’s suggested European anti-missile defense shield.