Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks

By ROD NMcGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%. When the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its last monthly board meeting on May 3, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. An increase was widely expected after official data released in April showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001, when a newly introduced 10% federal consumption tax created a temporary spike. Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday foreshadowed more rate increases, saying inflation in Australia would worsen.