230 cats, dogs found living in inhumane conditions near LA

LLANO, Calif. (AP) — Animal control officers seized more than 230 cats and dogs found living in inhumane conditions at a rescue facility near Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The seizures came after a search warrant was served last week at the property in rural Llano, about 60 miles (95 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles. the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

The rescue organization, which wasn’t named, had been suspected of exceeding animal limitation requirements and failing to provide proper medical care, the statement said.

Officers removed 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals, officials said. They were distributed among the department’s seven care centers, where they were being evaluated and treated.

Investigators will determine whether to submit a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.