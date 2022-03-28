35 luxury cars seized in California fraud investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say investigators seized about 35 stolen luxury cars worth $2.3 million following a two-month theft investigation involving fraudulent purchases in Southern California. The vehicles, including Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche brands, were recovered Thursday in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol says the vehicles were allegedly bought fraudulently from “unsuspecting local dealerships.” A 39-year-old man was taken into custody. He has since been released on bond. As part of the investigation, officers also recovered a firearm and discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation with more than 400 plants.