Firefighters battle blaze in Southern California forest

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on the ground and in the air battled a fast-moving wildfire Wednesday in Southern California’s Cleveland National Forest. The fire was reported around midday in the Holy Jim Trail area and quickly consumed more than 65 acres of brush along steep slopes. Five air tankers and two helicopters dropped water and retardant on the blaze, dubbed the Jim Fire. The fire sent up a huge plume of smoke visible across Orange County. Winds in the area were light. No structures were threatened. The cause was under investigation.