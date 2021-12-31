6 hurt in shooting at South Los Angeles grocery store

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say six people have been injured, two critically, in a shooting at South Los Angeles grocery store. It happened about 4 p.m. Friday outside Superior Grocers. The Fire Department says two people were critically injured, two were seriously hurt and two others declined to be taken to the hospital. KABC-TV says one victim was 54-year-old woman who was shot in the back, others had graze wounds and one was cut by glass. There’s no immediate word on a motive for the attack.