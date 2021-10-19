Grammys release inclusion rider to ensure diverse 2022 show

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys will stick to its word with the public release of the full inclusion rider to ensure equity and inclusion in hiring on all levels of production for next year’s ceremony. The Recording Academy released on Tuesday an eight-page document detailing the rider’s purposes and objectives. The agreement requires producers to recruit and hire more diverse candidates backstage and in front of the camera for the 64th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 31. Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. says he’s proud of the initiative and hopes the concept can “move the needle.” The academy announced the adoption of the inclusion rider in August.