Snell pulled after 7 no-hit innings, Padres beat D-backs 3-0

AP California

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Snell threw seven hitless innings before being pulled for a reliever, and San Diego lost its bid for a combined no-hitter in the eighth inning when Arizona’s David Peralta dropped a bloop single into shallow left field in the Padres’ 3-0 win. Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for San Diego. The Padres were trying for the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would have broken a record set in 1884. Peralta’s single off Pierce Johnson was one of just three hits for the Diamondbacks.