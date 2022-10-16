Some still without power day after storms hit metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Roughly 2,000 people across metro Phoenix were still without power early Sunday morning, a day after intense storms brought rain, wind and even hail.

Officials with SRP and APS, the two major utilities serving Maricopa and Pinal counties, said between them more than 13,000 customers lost electricity by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The remaining customers without power are mostly APS.

The National Weather Service says winds were as much as 69 miles per hour. The thunderstorms were powerful enough to take down trees and utility poles. A family in San Tan Valley told AZfamily.com that four poles came down just in their front yard.

Pinal County sheriff’s officials reported 18 poles in all were knocked down.

The weather also impacted flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. All flights had to be briefly halted Saturday night. Numerous flights were also delayed.