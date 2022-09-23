Phoenix police call fentanyl bust ‘largest’ in its history

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the department’s history.

Authorities said Friday that more than 1 million fentanyl pills were discovered during a police search of a home and a car in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale.

According to detectives, two men connected to the seized drugs have been arrested. The car belonged to one of them.

They have both been booked into Maricopa County Jail on several felony charges.

Their names were not released.