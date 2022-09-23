Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 3:07 PM

Phoenix police call fentanyl bust ‘largest’ in its history

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the department’s history.

Authorities said Friday that more than 1 million fentanyl pills were discovered during a police search of a home and a car in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale.

According to detectives, two men connected to the seized drugs have been arrested. The car belonged to one of them.

They have both been booked into Maricopa County Jail on several felony charges.

Their names were not released.

Article Topic Follows: AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content