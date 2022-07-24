Skip to Content
Suspect arrested after 3 stabbed at an Apache Junction bar

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing three people at an Apache Junction bar, authorities said Sunday.

City police said charges are pending against 41-year-old Weston James. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and two of the stabbing victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers stopped a vehicle with four people inside believed to be involved in a fight that led to the stabbing.

One person later identified as James fled in the vehicle and dragged an officer a short distance before another officer fired at the car, police said.

A pursuit ensued before James was stopped and arrested.

Police said the officer who was dragged wasn’t hurt and James was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

