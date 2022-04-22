Phoenix man arrested in head-on freeway crash that killed 3

PHOENIX (AP) — An 18-year-old Phoenix man who was driving a SUV involved in a head-on Arizona freeway collision that killed three people has been arrested. The state Department of Public Safety said Kevin Avila was jailed Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment in connection with the crash Thursday on Interstate 10. Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Avila. A DPS spokesman said federal Homeland Security Investigations will conduct a parallel investigation of the incident. The federal agency said Thursday the incident involved “attempted human smuggling activity.”