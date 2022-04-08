Manaea brilliant on mound, Padres top Diamondbacks 3-0

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday night. The Padres took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before reliever Tim Hill gave up a leadoff single to Arizona’s David Peralta. Manaea was pulled after seven innings by manager Bob Melvin after throwing 88 pitches, including 66 strikes. The Diamondbacks managed just two hits. It was the second day in a row that San Diego’s starting pitchers dominated against Arizona’s lineup. Yu Darvish pitched six no-hit innings on Thursday’s opening night before being pulled.