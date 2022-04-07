Arizona reducing dashboard data on COVID-19 hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is scaling back updates of COVID-19 hospitalization data displayed on the state’s coronavirus dashboard in the wake of the diminishing of the outbreak and Gov. Doug Ducey’s end of the state of emergency that he declared over two years ago. Department of Heath Services Director Don Herrington said Thursday in a blog post that a surveillance order requiring hospitals to report specific COVID-19 data is no longer in effect. Herrington said there won’t be updates to graphs on hospital bed usage availability, specific metrics for COVDI-19 and ventilator usage and availability. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen dramatically since the omicron variant’s peak in January.