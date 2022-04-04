Man wounded in shooting in Buckeye last month dies

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Buckeye police say a man shot and wounded last month has succumbed to his injuries. A police spokeswoman confirmed Sunday that 23-year-old Brian Herman Ceccon Gonzi died Friday. Investigators say the shooting happened March 22 after Gonzi tried to stop a fight between a couple when the trio were in a car. According to police, 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza then ran into a home to grab a gun and shot Gonzi. Mendoza fled but was found by U.S. marshals six days later in Tucson. He is now being held on a $2 million cash bond on one count of first-degree homicide. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.