Final Arizona election report finds no county data issues

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — One of the final items on the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 election prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss has found no evidence of problems with Maricopa County’s election equipment. The report compiled by an outside special master and released by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Thursday found no evidence that the county’s ballot tabulation equipment was connected to the internet or any data deleted. Board Chairman Bill Gates says the report should be the “final stake in the heart” of the Senate’s partisan audit. Senate President Karen Fann has led the audit for the past year and had no immediate comment.