Closer by committee? Roberts, Dodgers move on minus Jansen

By NORM FRAUENHEIM

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Kenley Jansen, a day after the longtime closer signed a one-year, free agent deal with Atlanta. Roberts says Jansen will always be a Dodger in his mind, well, except when LA plays the Braves. After a couple of up-and-down seasons, Jansen was impressive in 2021, finishing with 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA, going 2-2 in 69 games. The 34-year-old right-hander has a career 2.37 ERA with a team-record 350 saves in 12 seasons for the Dodgers.