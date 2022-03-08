Townsend reelection bid sets up battle with Rogers

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Two high-profile Republican state senators appear ready to go head-to-head in the August primary election. State Sen. Kelly Townsend filed for reelection Monday night in the same district she and Sen. Wendy Rogers ended up in after new district maps were adopted. Rogers lives in Flagstaff and Townsend resides in eastern Phoenix suburb of Apache Junction. Both are major supporters of former President Donald Trump and have embraced his unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona due to voter fraud. But Rogers has the former president’s endorsement and Townsend had been seeking the same for her congressional bid until she dropped that effort last week. They butted heads after Rogers was censured by the Senate last week after backing a white nationalist.