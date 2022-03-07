First lady touts Intel training program in Chandler stop

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden promoted her husband’s economic agenda during a stop in Arizona. She briefly toured one of two Intel campuses in Chandler on Monday. The semiconductor firm has promised a massive $20 billion expansion to ramp up and modernize its chipmaking business. The Biden administration has built a close relationship with Intel amid a global shortage of microchips that has slowed production and raised prices for a variety of goods, including cars. Rising prices look to be a major liability for the president and Democrats in the midterm elections later this year.