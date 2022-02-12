Sheriff’s office: 2 drown after canoe rolls on Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people drowned and a third was injured Saturday when a canoe overturned at Lake Pleasant in the northwestern outskirts of metro Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the survivor’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, No information was released on what caused the canoe to roll over or on whether any of the people in it were wearing life jackets. Lake Pleasant is the site of a county park and is a popular site for boating, fishing, water sports and camping.