DPS: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on metro Phoenix freeway

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way crash Friday morning on a freeway on the west side of metro Phoenix killed two people. The state Department of Public Safety said the head-on crash involving two vehicles occurred at about 4 a.m. on southbound lanes of the Loop 303. Video showed a car and a pickup truck with severe front-end damage. No identities were released, and the DPS said cause of the crash was under investigation. Southbound traffic was being taken off the freeway at Bethany Home Road as investigators worked at the scene.