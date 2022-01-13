Aaron Long works to rejoin US lineup after torn Achilles

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Aaron Long is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in May and hopes to be fully fit by the time the U.S. resumes World Cup qualifying. The Americans play El Salvador on Jan. 27 at Columbus, Ohio. The 29-year-old is trying to regain a starting spot in the central defense, where is he competing against Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Chris Richards. Long hasn’t played a competitive match since getting injured with the New York Red Bulls. He played in a scrimmage Thursday against the second-tier Phoenix Rising.