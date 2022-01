Arizona’s largest lab bolstering COVID-19 test operation

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — After a record-breaking day last week of COVID-19 tests, officials at Sonora Quest Laboratories say Arizona’s largest diagnostic testing lab will expand its operation and be able to take on thousands more samples. Sonora Quest went through almost 30,000 COVID-19 PCR tests on Jan. 4, the most since the pandemic began. The lab plans to add another team of equipment, technicians and scientists by this weekend. During a tour Tuesday of the lab’s Phoenix headquarters, chief operating officer Sonya Engle said it will mean being able to analyze 38,000 tests in a day. She says there has been no major backlog despite some of their own workers calling in sick.