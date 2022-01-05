Tucson policeman accused in fatal shooting officially fired

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson police officer accused of fatally shooting a man in a motorized wheelchair multiple times in November has officially been fired from the department. Police Chief Chad Kasmar said Wednesday that Officer Ryan Remington was fired following the completion of an internal administrative investigation into the Nov. 29 incident. Authorities say 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards was allegedly caught shoplifting a tool box at a Walmart and pulled a knife on an employee while fleeing the store. After a brief pursuit, Remington was accused of shooting Richards nine times as the man was trying to enter a nearby home improvement store.