Water service shut-offs for non-payment to resume in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Water service shut-offs are scheduled to begin again for Phoenix customers who are 31 days past due on their statements. The Phoenix Water Services Department announced Monday on its website that the shut-offs for non-payments will resume next month. Officials say Phoenix has different financial assistance programs for customers who qualify. In March 2020, the Phoenix City Council voted to restore water service to all residential customers regardless of their account statuses. It was unclear Monday why the Phoenix Water Services Department decided to resume shut-offs for non-payment. The department brings water to over 1.5 million residents.