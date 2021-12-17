Without D-Hop, Arizona’s offense must adjust in stretch run

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will try to clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time in six years without their best receiver when they travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is likely out for the rest of the regular season with a knee injury he suffered late in the team’s loss to the Rams. The good news for the Cardinals is that receiver is one of the team’s deepest positions. Their No. 2 receiver is A.J. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who has caught 42 passes for 654 yards and three touchdowns this season.