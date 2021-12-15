Prosecutor: suspect shot Phoenix cop while he was on ground

PHOENIX (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who served prison terms on convictions for armed robbery and other felonies repeatedly shot a Phoenix police officer and continued firing even after the officer was on the ground. The prosecutor made the statement during a Tuesday evening hearing that resulted in a judge setting bond for Essa Koloreh Eugene Williams at $3 million. Police said other officers arrested Williams at the apartment complex where 22-year-old Officer Tyler Moldovan was critically wounded. No attorney for Williams participated in the hearing and court records don’t list one who could speak on his behalf. Records show that Williams has armed robbery convictions and served prison time.