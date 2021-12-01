Phoenix sets record for warmest Dec. 1 in city’s history

PHOENIX (AP) — A day after breaking a 72-year record with 25 November days of 80 degrees or higher, Phoenix has set a mark for the warmest Dec. 1 in city history. The National Weather Service says Phoenix hit a high of 85 degrees on Wednesday, breaking the daily heat record of 83 degrees set in 1949. The city had 80-plus degree weather for the first 22 days of last month, topping out at 91 degrees on Nov. 5. The 25 days of temperatures of at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit broke Phoenix’s November record of 24 such days, also set in 1949. Above-average temperatures are expected to continue in Phoenix leading into the official start of winter on Dec. 21.