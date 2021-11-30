Arizona judge takes narrow view of legislative privilege

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge says the Arizona Senate can’t claim legislative privilege to avoid releasing a wide variety of records from the review of the 2020 vote count conducted on behalf of Republican leaders. The Senate and its lead contractor, Cyber Ninjas, have been battling for months over two public records lawsuits. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah on Tuesday took a narrow view of legislative privilege, saying the Senate may be able to keep secret only the communications of lawmakers discussing future legislation. Meanwhile, a lawyer for Cyber Ninjas says the company is insolvent and can’t afford to pay attorneys to help it comply with court orders to release public documents.