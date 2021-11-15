Small plane loses power and crash lands in desert in Laveen

LAVEEN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane had to make a crash landing after losing power over the unincorporated community of Laveen. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the pilot was the only person aboard the single-propeller plane and suffered minor injuries Monday morning. The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released. Sheriff’s officials say the plane went down about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix after the pilot reported losing power and being forced to land. Video from a Phoenix TV station helicopter showed the small plane flipped over on the desert terrain not far from an airstrip.