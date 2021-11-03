Arizona reports 2,180 additional COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported an additional 2,180 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 124 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,175,000 cases and 21,273 deaths. The Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard shows that COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly, with 1,842 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Tuesday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,178 on Oct. 18 to 3,096 on Monday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped slightly during the same period, decreasing from 37.8 to 34.