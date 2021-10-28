State signs contract for I-17 improvements north of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials have signed a contract with a developer team for the construction of additional lanes and other improvements along a 23-mile stretch of Interstate 17 that is often clogged with traffic, particularly on weekends and holidays. The developer team of Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture is scheduled to begin construction of the nearly $446 million project between Anthem and Sunset Point north of Phoenix in 2022. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the project is expected to take about three years. The project includes widening the interstate between Anthem and Black Canyon City and eight miles of new flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.