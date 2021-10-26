Arizona reports 450 additional COVID cases amid data problem

P{HOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported only 450 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 more virus deaths as state officials said it’d be another couple of days before the reporting system recovers from a data-processing problem. The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,150,000 cases and nearly 21,000 deaths. The number of additional cases reported Tuesday was far below the latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases while the number of additional deaths was well above the rolling average of daily deaths. The department said figures reported Wednesday and Thursday “are likely to be higher as delayed numbers are added.”