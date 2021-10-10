Phoenix police search for 2 girls reported missing from home

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are searching for two young girls who are reported missing. They say 3-year-old old Amanirena Sterling and her 4-year-old sister Amina were last seen Saturday night at the family’s apartment in central Phoenix. The girls’ mother told police that she last saw the children inside the apartment around 6:30 p.m. Leoshie Sterling, the girls’ aunt, told Phoenix TV station ABC 15 that a neighbor reported seeing the girls playing by their mother’s car around 10 p.m., however. Sterling says the girls’ mom allegedly was asleep and noticed her children were missing when she woke up. Police were called about 2 a.m. Sunday. Sterling says the sisters live with their father, but their mother was watching them Saturday while he was out of town.