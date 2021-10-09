Arizona reports 30 additional COVID cases, 31 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 30 additional COVID-19 deaths and over 2,300 additional confirmed cases amid continued gradual slowing of the state’s third virus surge. The 31 deaths and 2,358 cases reported Saturday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 20,350 deaths and 1,116,419 cases. The Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range below 1,800, with 1,753 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday. During the current surge, daily reported increases in cases reached as high as 4,740, daily reported increases in the death toll topped 100 and virus-related patient counts exceeded 2,000.